Weird perf drop for 5600x

In the first few days, 5600x stock/pbo/all clock seemed to be performing quite well. Then the other day noticed my destiny 2 fps mins drop significantly which was accompanied by a few hundred point drop in 3dmark and huge fps loss in vermintide 2.



The reason I say its CPU based is because the 3dmark gpu and superposition scores are still on the mark.



I have tried all clock 4.6 again, my PBO 4.8 and stock settings and they all show the drop in performance meaning it may be a CPU only thing.



I have messed with the ram settings, 3200 CL14 and 3600 CL18 and seen little variance in performance.



To give an idea of the hit: 3dmark CPU score down from 8100 to 7500 avg. (PBO and 4.6 all clock was doing 7950 and 8100)

Vermintide 2 bench took a nosedive 4.6 all clock: 181 fps PBO 178 stock 171. Now I can barely eek out 134 fps.



It has all the makings of CPU being damaged, yet the clocks still hit 4.85 in PBO, prime95 is passing fine.



I am stumped at the moment as to why I lost all this performance.