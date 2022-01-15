Weird Issues with 5800x on Asus x570 tuf gaming plus mobo

Hey guys, first time poster long time lurker,



Having a weird issue in one of the games i play, Escape From Tarkov, where in a couple of areas on 2 of the maps my cpu will HEAVILY downclock and downvolt, resulting in horrible fps and frametime drops and im not really sure whats causing it.



Hardware: 5800x

3060 ti

32gb 3600mhz ram

1tb nvme for windows, 2tb hdd for storage and additional 500gb ssd for storage, game is installed on the nvme

asus x570 Tuf Gaming Plus motherboard

650w Gold Seasonic PSU



The only thing ive found so far that helps is setting the ASUS exclusive "PBO Fmax Enhancer" which apparently is a 1 click EDC bug native to asus made by the stilt. Heres where it gets even weirder, i get lower cinebench scores (sometimes by 1000+) on multi test and lose 60-80 on single core tests, and in other games fps is a bit worse too, BUT in tarkov, it will keep my cpu clocks stable and i dont get the downclocking. Ive tried many different things, clean driver install, clean windows install, clean game install, swapped my 3600mhz 32gb kit for a known working 3200mhz 16gb kit, cleared cmos, upgraded bios, set manual PBO limits, used AUTO and MOTHERBOARD PBO limits as well and nothing stops the downclock. I know this isnt normal operation as i have a friend with the same CPU + MOBO and this doesnt happen to him in this game.



Ive attatched a screenshot of RTSS overlay while in game with fmax enhancer OFF, note the serious downclocking of the cpu frequency. Any insight would be really appreciated, im starting to lean towards a CPU or mobo RMA, but as i can mostly mitigate this using fmax enhancer, it leads me to believe its more of a power delivery issue (but idk why id be having it at completely stock bios + cpu settings, im at a complete loss)