Weird issue with USB ports on Asus TUF Gaming X570

I have a new build. Just got the Asus TUF Gaming X570. With a Ryzen 5 3600. I'm having a problem with USB ports. Both mouse and keyboard I get hesitation where the mouse stops moving momentarily. Very odd issue. Did some research and found a thread on reddit about AMD X570 USB hesitation, reconnection issues.



Gonna rip this mobo out and return it. Boy this new build is giving me endless amount of problems. When I installed the CPU there was an error detecting the CPU on the mobo, and I had to re-seat it with applying some pressure on it while locking the arm. But in my trouble shooting I replaced another mobo and PSU.



Never had this many problems with a new build. Its driving me mad.



Should I dump the AMD setup and get Intel?