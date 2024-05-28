Weird issue with Asus RT-AX88U router. Can't access the web interface until power cycled, and then after some time the issue will come back.

Hi,
Like the title says, my Asus RT-AX88U router will refuse to enter the GUI and just get stuck. The only thing I can do to fix is to power cycle it. I will then be able to access its GUI for some time (several days) before the issue comes back again. As far as connectivity is concerned, it is working fine but I can't access its GUI which is annoying. Have you seen something like this? It is not on the latest firmware so I'll update that and see if it helps.
