Weird/Fun AMD 5000 Competition How good is your AMD PC Gaming ACO+PBO Boost

You can set whatever you want and check stability. First off there are two different areas in all BIOS for PBO stuff.

In the AMD overclocking section ,go to PBO and set your AMD curve optimizer up- this will give you normal boost clock EG:5800X boost to 4850Mhz

In this section you can add up to 200Mhz it is the same for all motherboards EG: 4850Mhz+200Mhz=5050Mhz

If you want higher CPU boost clocks then you need to goto the second area for PBO settings

Advanced CPU Configuration set your PBO boost higher than 200Mhz like in the first section on MSI motherboards you can go as high as 500Mhz

To get 5100Mhz then set PBO here to 250Mhz

So 4850Mhz+250Mhz= 5100Mhz

save and test.