Weird/Fun AMD 5000 Competition How good is your AMD PC Gaming ACO+PBO Boost

gerardfraser
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 23, 2009
- Messages
- 1,062
Alcohol has nothing to do with this thread
AMD has released some nice tools and only to get better in December with Agesa 1.1.8.0 and AMD Adaptive Undervolting.For now while I wait for new tools.
Lets see how much AMD Curve Optimizer + Precision Boost Overdrive can your new AMD 5000 CPU hit on all cores in PC Gaming. This thread is for the elite J/K.
Basically pick any PC game with no rules,take a screen shot of your PC Gaming boost clocks on all cores for epeen/evag champs.
My BIOS Settings for this test on AMD Curve Optimizer for all screenshots
For those who do not know how AMD Curve Optimizer + PBO works.
I will start with Bronze/Silver/Gold screens
Mass Effect Andromeda Boost All Cores 5000Mhz
Xuan-Yuan Sword VII Boost All Cores 5050Mhz
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Boost All Cores 5075Mhz
AMD has released some nice tools and only to get better in December with Agesa 1.1.8.0 and AMD Adaptive Undervolting.For now while I wait for new tools.
Lets see how much AMD Curve Optimizer + Precision Boost Overdrive can your new AMD 5000 CPU hit on all cores in PC Gaming. This thread is for the elite J/K.
Basically pick any PC game with no rules,take a screen shot of your PC Gaming boost clocks on all cores for epeen/evag champs.
My BIOS Settings for this test on AMD Curve Optimizer for all screenshots
For those who do not know how AMD Curve Optimizer + PBO works.
You can set whatever you want and check stability. First off there are two different areas in all BIOS for PBO stuff.
In the AMD overclocking section ,go to PBO and set your AMD curve optimizer up- this will give you normal boost clock EG:5800X boost to 4850Mhz
In this section you can add up to 200Mhz it is the same for all motherboards EG: 4850Mhz+200Mhz=5050Mhz
If you want higher CPU boost clocks then you need to goto the second area for PBO settings
Advanced CPU Configuration set your PBO boost higher than 200Mhz like in the first section on MSI motherboards you can go as high as 500Mhz
To get 5100Mhz then set PBO here to 250Mhz
So 4850Mhz+250Mhz= 5100Mhz
save and test.
In the AMD overclocking section ,go to PBO and set your AMD curve optimizer up- this will give you normal boost clock EG:5800X boost to 4850Mhz
In this section you can add up to 200Mhz it is the same for all motherboards EG: 4850Mhz+200Mhz=5050Mhz
If you want higher CPU boost clocks then you need to goto the second area for PBO settings
Advanced CPU Configuration set your PBO boost higher than 200Mhz like in the first section on MSI motherboards you can go as high as 500Mhz
To get 5100Mhz then set PBO here to 250Mhz
So 4850Mhz+250Mhz= 5100Mhz
save and test.
I will start with Bronze/Silver/Gold screens
Mass Effect Andromeda Boost All Cores 5000Mhz
Xuan-Yuan Sword VII Boost All Cores 5050Mhz
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Boost All Cores 5075Mhz