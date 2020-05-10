Weird freeze,crash.

Hello. Never happened like this in this game,Control Remedy. I was able to run game 24 hours without issue. But Today game just freeze,hang up. Mouse not responding,keyboard not responding. CTRL ALT DELETE logout from system.
Event viewer nothing about crash,no driver crash. Just simply game freeze.

I have 2080 Ti Aorus NO OC stock,9700K Stock.

Any ideas why that happened? My pc are stable. But i dont know if something is broken in pc?
if it happens once dont sweat it. also, maybe give the system a break by not leaving a game running for 24hr. thats what saving is for.
 
