Weird flicker in Control after hour of play on 2080 Ti.

Hello. I have an 9700K stock and RTX 2080 Ti Aorus Waterforce Xtreme. Temps of gpu 60C in game. Cpu lower. My question is. Today i played Control and after 1 hour my screen was start light flicker , especially on walls and stairways in game.Hard to describe something like this here:I have monitor AORUS AD27QD So i disabled GSYNC and enabled again and no flickering. So why it go away? But after some time it will appear again. I must reset GSYNC OFF ---> ON to remove that.