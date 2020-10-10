Weird driver crash when applying new settings.

Hi my pc:
9700K stock
2x16GB DDR4 GSKILL
Aorus Z390 Pro Gaming
Aorus 2080 Ti Waterforce Xtreme ( stock )
Seasonic 750-TX Plus Titanium
So i was playing today with main menu settings in Metro Exodus. In moment when i change from QUALITY settings from ultra to extreme and clicked APPLY game crash with bug trap. I log out from system because program was not closed,only saw bugtrap info. In event logs i see DRIVER CRASH.
Is this game issue or my hardware?
In background have only MSI AFTERBURNER + RTSS. Never had single crash in 3dmark,and other games on this card. Happened today when applying new settings in main menu.
nvlddmkm stopped responding and has successfully recovered
PS:
i reproduced this time when changing rtx settings from off to ultra,the same crash. So just stop playin with settings?
Last edited: