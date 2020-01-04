Weird crash and after moment system restarted on 9900K and 2080 Ti.

Monitor:AORUS AD27QD Cpu: i7-9900K stock 4.7 with Noctua NH-D15 Gpu: Rtx 2080 Ti Aorus Xtreme Waterforce ( stock no oc,temps max 63C on load ) Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000MHZ XMP Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W Monitor: AORUS AD27QD SSD: Crucial 1TB HDD: WB BLUE 1 TB Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P Hello. I bought GPU in october 2019. All was super smooth,stable,no issues. I left many games running for hours without crash or restart. But............ Yesterday i left Metro Exodus when i go to work for 12 hours. When i back to home game was still running,fine. But when i click EXIT to main menu,monitor goes black screen and game crashed with display driver crash. After moment when i was on Windows 10 idle,pc restarted itself ( kernel 41 ). And now its fine again. My question is GPU OR PSU get overheated ?First that crash,second restart itself from Windows. ps: PSU is 2 months old. Should i worry?