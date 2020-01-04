Weird crash and after moment system restarted on 9900K and 2080 Ti.

    Monitor:AORUS AD27QD
    Cpu: i7-9900K stock 4.7 with Noctua NH-D15
    Gpu: Rtx 2080 Ti Aorus Xtreme Waterforce ( stock no oc,temps max 63C on load )
    Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000MHZ XMP
    Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W
    SSD: Crucial 1TB
    HDD: WB BLUE 1 TB
    Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P

    Hello. I bought GPU in october 2019. All was super smooth,stable,no issues. I left many games running for hours without crash or restart. But............

    Yesterday i left Metro Exodus when i go to work for 12 hours. When i back to home game was still running,fine. But when i click EXIT to main menu,monitor goes black screen and game crashed with display driver crash. After moment when i was on Windows 10 idle,pc restarted itself ( kernel 41 ). And now its fine again.

    My question is GPU OR PSU get overheated ?First that crash,second restart itself from Windows.


    ps:
    PSU is 2 months old.


    Should i worry?
     
    The error usually happens when the driver crashes and Windows fails to recover the device. It can happen when the video card sits too long and its asked to change states, but it fails to respond in time. I wouldn't worry about it. Remember to quit your games when you go to work! That is a waste of electricity.
     
    Ok but why pc restarted itself after crash? After crash i was in Windows 10 and out of the blue, after 2-3 minutes pc restart just.
     
