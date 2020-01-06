Weird boost with Ryzen 2700X? Almost 5.3ghz?!

So I keep noticing a weird trend with my newly built 2700X system. As seen below circled in red, my max boosts are...insane, to say the least. HWMonitor is the latest version, all drivers updated, latest BIOS, etc. All the basic check boxes...checked. The only OCing/UEFI settings changed are as follows: CPU Voltage offset: -.11250 (I believe that's the value but I am for sure running a negative offset) PPT set to 200 TDC set to 150 EDC set to 250 (PPT, TDC, EDC set to the values I chose as they were the values that got me less than a reported 100% limit hit via Ryzen Master) Memory OC'd to 3400mhz (timings left stock, Trident Z RGB 3200) Otherwise, everything is set to Optimized defaults. I'm GUESSING these are fractional second overclocks throughout the day on each single core when idle as when I'm gaming or browsing youtube or whatnot, I'm usually running about 4.2ghz all core boost (give or take a few mhz). Voltage (as seen in the screenshot) seems in line with what I have set in the UEFI or close enough. I've also compared voltages and other available metrics with Ryzen Master and they always match up. I'm believing that HWMonitor is reporting accurately as everything "seems normal" (hard to quantify that but I've got plenty of years of experience to know when something doesn't "look right"). CPU is staying plenty cool, as well, so I'm sure this helps things. Thoughts anyone? System specs: Asus ROG Crosshair VII on latest BIOS 16gb DDR4 3200 OC'd to 3400mhz with Trident Z RGB 3200 Corsair H115i Platinum RGB Lian Li PC-011 Dynamic with 6 intake fans so plenty of airflow to keep things nice and cool {}