Weird allignment issue between case and motherboard expansion slots (O-11 Dynamic)

I have a BNIB Lian Li O11 Dynamic and an Asus Crosshair 7 Hero. The motherboard is (I'm 99.9% sure) installed/seated properly in the case on standoffs. The weird thing is when I went to connect my Strix 1080Ti to the top PCI-E slot, It would hit the case (where you screw the back plate of the GPU into the case) before the card could completely seat into the mobo slot. Lower on the case, I have a sound card in a x1 slot, and the tolerance is even worse.



Both cards seem to be connected enough to function, but on a brand new build it's obviously frustrating to not be able to fully push an expansion card in. This is a popular case and motherboard. Anyone else heard of or experienced this issue!?