Weird 5800x Symptoms

So my buddy was upgrading his pc (his 2nd build) and hit me up because his PC wouldnt post after swapping out the cpu/mobo/ram. Did some remote troubleshooting with him and determine he had hooked up his pci-e 8pin to his eps connector. Fixed that and everything booted. So everything works fine except for one thing. The SHA validation fails on every Steam download. Did fresh installs with just steam installed, safe mode with networking, etc so it didnt seem software related. Weve replaced every part piece by piece and isolated down to the cpu. Verified no bent pins on the 5800x but an athlon cpu downloads fine and other machines on his network download fine.



Is it possible he partially damaged the cpu? Is the SHA algorithm stuff require a particular feature that uses pin "x" and that was damaged supplying the wrong voltage to the socket? Seems like a very unique scenario but that could be my ignorance. Again battle.net, epic game store, literally everything else ive tried works fine on the machine, its JUST steam that doesnt work.



Hope everyone is having a good one.