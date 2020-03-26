Week old Razer Viper, 2019 Astro A40 TR with Mixamp Pro gen 1

sam_fisher
i've got a pair of 2019 Astro A40 TR's with Mixamp Pro Gen 1. like new and sound amazing with the mixamp but i love my Steelseries more.
Asking $85 shipped
Razer Viper bought last week at BestBuy through contactless pickup. got the mouse home and really prefer my G703.
asking $50 shipped
all from non-smoking home.
