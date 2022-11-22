Website to get into LG OLED service menu.

Saw this thread on Reddit. It uses a website to get into the LG service menu. It works. Not sure if it’s safe since it appears to be using an exploit? Normally you need a special service remote to get I to the service menu.
https://www.reddit.com/r/OLED_Gamin...o_access_lg_service_menu_without_the_service/
I’m curious if I I should be concern that I just compromised my LG C2 TV. Anyone know how to read and understand what that link’s code does? I’m not a developer but I’d like to see and understand the code.
https://www.reddit.com/r/OLED_Gamin...o_access_lg_service_menu_without_the_service/
I’m curious if I I should be concern that I just compromised my LG C2 TV. Anyone know how to read and understand what that link’s code does? I’m not a developer but I’d like to see and understand the code.
Last edited: