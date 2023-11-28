Web hosting site & registrar recommendation.

The company I work at currently has its website hosted with Web.com and is registered with Network Solutions. I believe Web.com acquired Network Solutions a while ago.



Anyways, I was asked to find a new hoster and registrar for our website/domain as quite a few of our emails are either going into the ether or being sent to SPAM/Junk boxes that no one checks. This started happening about a year ago. It's on and off when it happens or why (as far as I can tell). From what I've gathered researching email bounce backs that are not elivered beacuse they are mark as spam, it seems that it is an IP address issue because Network Solutions' and/or Web.com's pool of addresses our website/email is hosted on frequently lands on blacklists. I've been told that it is becuase they are allowing Spammers to use their addresses and do othing about it???



So their incompetence and lack of scrupples is affecting our emails getting received, and possibly even us getting emails in the first place. They send us a Request For Quote or Product Inquiry and don't get our responses. This is with customers we've been dealing with for decades and never had issues before.



So, anyone have a recommendation for a webite hoster and/or domain registrar that has great email support and reputation? Website was designed by someone at my work (no longer there) and would need to be able to be accesed for editing by us to make changes or add new product pages after it is transfered to the new hoster. I would assume a company that handles both the hosting and domain registration would be ideal instead of having to pay and deal with two different companies?



Thanks!