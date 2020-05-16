Web browser that will save images without all the BS

Morlock

I have tried Chrome Brave Edge Opera Vivaldi and Firefox. Not one of them actually does what the settings of each one offers, which is to let me save friggin images WITHOUT looking at a "save as" dialog for every image downloaded. Anyone know how to get that done?

"Save image as" in the context menu seems to be the giveaway. I don't want to "save image as." I want to "save image."
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

So, you want to be able to save a photo, to a predetermined location, as a default without having to interact more than "save image"?

Never seen it, but I like it.
 
