Wealthy Nvidia employees are taking it easy in ‘semi-retirement mode' — even middle managers make $1 million a year or more

The proletariats are not happy apparently with the top brasses wealth. ARTICLE

According to a report published by Business Insider, there is a simmering feeling of unfairness among newer Nvidia staffers. During an internal meeting last month, frustrations were raised about established Nvidia executives operating in “semi-retirement” mode. Though we only have a rough sketch of the meeting content and discussion, the impression is that employees who have been at Nvidia for five or more years are so financially comfortable that they simply aren’t motivated to work very hard. In fact, most middle managers make $1 million a year — or more.
It is clear that longer-tenured employees at Nvidia can be very wealthy. Those with stock options will have seen their nest eggs balloon by as much as 1,200% in five years. Shares are currently valued at $488, and if we go back a little further, say ten years, we are looking at an incredible 12,000% increase in stock valuations.
Well, that's as good as any reason for the huge stock sell-offs when Nvidia was topping out a few weeks back.
Some of them likely had it when it was hovering in the low $ 30s, hell some when it was still in the teens.
If I was making some $120K a year and saw a chance to pump my bank account into the millions overnight I'd certainly take it.
 
