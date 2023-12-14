Weak powerline vs Underpowered PSU + weak powerline

OpenSource Ghost
I have a weak powerline in my house and can't change it for now. I also have a UPS, but it makes beeping sound when I load some intense games. It is very very rare, but it happens and for a few seconds. PC continues to stable during such rare beeps. That means my UPS is not powerful enough for my PC, but shouldn't UPS battery compensate for such instances and overall provide more stable power delivery than weak powerline by itself?