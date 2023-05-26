Weak (launch day) sales for 4060 ti 8gb, 7600 8gb GPUs

Launch day sales Data from one German retailer Mindfactory indicates poor reception for the 2 newly launched 8gb GPUs from nVidia & AMD

https://m-3dcenter-org.translate.go...2023?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=en-GB

A "normal" launch day sales quantity for an average rated graphics card is therefore 300-400 pieces. The launch day sales quantities of 30-40 units for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and Radeon RX 7600 are therefore drastically below average.

Launchtag paragraphreleaseMF sales *source
GeForce RTX 4070 TiJanuary 5, 2023about 400-450 pieces3DC News (number interpolated)
GeForce RTX 4070April 13, 2023~315 pieces3DCenter @ Twitter
GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GBMay 24, 2023~30 pieces3DCenter @ Twitter
Radeon RX 7600May 25, 202330-40 pieces3DCenter @ Twitter
* "MF sales" = sales at Mindfactory on the launch day, evaluated 12-14 hours after the market launch
This indicates that there is no real need for the time being and that the cards delivered will initially lie like lead on dealer shelves. This is also clearly indicated by the difference in the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti compared to yesterday: A day later there are only 10 rough sales . In a normal week (without a launch day), both new mainstream graphics cards should have a hard time breaking the 100 unit sales mark at Mindfactory.
 
Meanwhile Nvidia market capitalization increased by 1 AMD in one day on the back of its 14% year on year increase in Data Centre (AI) sales (despite decrease in overall revenue/profitability)

For AMD, in previous quarter, gpu(console) & embedded (xilinx) revenue compensated for other areas such as weak CPU sales. AMD expects console sales to decrease going forward as the pent up demand for PS5 has been satisfied

""No company can build a state-of-the-art AI datacenter without the technology and all the software of a (cloud computing provider), but we have all that capability," Huang said. "The enterprise is a very, very different market."

Gaming chip revenue beat Wall Street expectations at $2.24 billion versus estimates of $1.97 billion, according to FactSet data.

Net income rose to $2.04 billion, or 82 cents per share, from $1.62 billion, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.09 per share in the first quarter, beating estimates of 92 cents."

Source: https://www.reuters.com/technology/...d-quarter-revenue-above-estimates-2023-05-24/
In USA the 6750xt is selling for $320 after rebate. This is a better deal (for US residents) than the $270 7600 & $400 4060 ti 8gb — while the stocks last, of course.

As observed by TechYesCity, we are in a shrinkflation where we get less for same price. So once RDNA 2 sells out, these deals might be gone & navi 32 is expected to be costlier/less value similar to navi 33/7600

https://www.newegg.com/msi-rx-6750-...814137735?Item=N82E16814137735&quicklink=true
 
