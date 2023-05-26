Weak (launch day) sales for 4060 ti 8gb, 7600 8gb GPUs

Launch day sales Data from one German retailer Mindfactory indicates poor reception for the 2 newly launched 8gb GPUs from nVidia & AMD
A "normal" launch day sales quantity for an average rated graphics card is therefore 300-400 pieces. The launch day sales quantities of 30-40 units for the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and Radeon RX 7600 are therefore drastically below average.
This indicates that there is no real need for the time being and that the cards delivered will initially lie like lead on dealer shelves. This is also clearly indicated by the difference in the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti compared to yesterday: A day later there are only 10 rough sales . In a normal week (without a launch day), both new mainstream graphics cards should have a hard time breaking the 100 unit sales mark at Mindfactory.
|Launchtag paragraph
|release
|MF sales *
|source
|GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
|January 5, 2023
|about 400-450 pieces
|3DC News (number interpolated)
|GeForce RTX 4070
|April 13, 2023
|~315 pieces
|3DCenter @ Twitter
|GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB
|May 24, 2023
|~30 pieces
|3DCenter @ Twitter
|Radeon RX 7600
|May 25, 2023
|30-40 pieces
|3DCenter @ Twitter
|* "MF sales" = sales at Mindfactory on the launch day, evaluated 12-14 hours after the market launch