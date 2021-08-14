weak imc or faulty ups

Hi all i have suffered a severe loss my poor new shiny 5950x died about 5 days ago i have since changed a few things and in my testing the only thing that was persistent was the cpu.



the Dark Hero was throwing code 90 which in manuel says corrupted boot device i changed it out to others in my test bench that do work same code 90. so changed out the board.



1. changed the motherboard to asus strix itx didnt work, still threw vga led debug

2. changed the memory to gskill trident (royal) with the 5950x no post still vga led,

3. tried a different gpu (Test bench gpu known good) still vga led,

4. tried a differnt boot drive (known good) same issue

5. finally got this working by switching to my 5900x and that board and a new APC ups system.



only reason i changed this out was the old cyber power was very old and wasnt sure how safe this was. turns out this thing is in very bad shape i plugged this into the wall for my inhouse test bench setup nothing attached, it wont stay on, a single fan makes it scream bloody murder and power off.



could this ups kill a cpu if it was faulty?

before this cpu death it was running only issue was if the power dipped the ups would shut off instantly it wouldnt even try to save the system from unclean shutdown.