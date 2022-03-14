We need better site-to-site VPN routers/gateways

We have two Zyxel VPN100 units:One in each office. The offices are about 4 miles away from each other. Each office has 400down/100up connection from the ISP.I set up an IPSec site-to-site VPN between the two offices. But, the throughput is HORRENDOUS. The throughput to transfer a 130MB file shows anything from 600kbps to 1.38Mbps to 355kbps to 0bytes/sec (sometimes it just goes down to zero) to 2.81Mbps for a split millisecond. The time it takes to transfer 130MB is 1 minute and 48 seconds.Is this normal??? The specs show 500MbpsI understand it's theoretical and I understand it's UDP in their specs. But should we be getting such slow speeds?I am open to purchasing new units. We have two small offices and only 2-4 users connecting via VPN to the office network from the outside. Are these Zyxel units just that bad? Or is it a setting issue?Would we be able to purchase better units within, say, $2000 budget ($1000/unit)?Thanks, guys! Any help will be greatly appreciated.