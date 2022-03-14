We need better site-to-site VPN routers/gateways

RavinDJ

We have two Zyxel VPN100 units:
https://www.zyxel.com/us/en/products_services/VPN-Firewall-ZyWALL-VPN100

One in each office. The offices are about 4 miles away from each other. Each office has 400down/100up connection from the ISP.

I set up an IPSec site-to-site VPN between the two offices. But, the throughput is HORRENDOUS. The throughput to transfer a 130MB file shows anything from 600kbps to 1.38Mbps to 355kbps to 0bytes/sec (sometimes it just goes down to zero) to 2.81Mbps for a split millisecond. The time it takes to transfer 130MB is 1 minute and 48 seconds.

Is this normal??? The specs show 500Mbps
'https://www.zyxel.com/us/en/products_services/VPN-Firewall-ZyWALL-VPN100/specifications
I understand it's theoretical and I understand it's UDP in their specs. But should we be getting such slow speeds?

I am open to purchasing new units. We have two small offices and only 2-4 users connecting via VPN to the office network from the outside. Are these Zyxel units just that bad? Or is it a setting issue?

Would we be able to purchase better units within, say, $2000 budget ($1000/unit)?

Thanks, guys! Any help will be greatly appreciated.
 
Shockey

Have you tried iperf network testing tool?

It be better gauge than a file transfer between sites to narrow down issues.

I’d also monitor the vpn end points CPU and memory during test.
 
RavinDJ

Shockey said:
Have you tried iperf network testing tool?

It be better gauge than a file transfer between sites to narrow down issues.

I’d also monitor the vpn end points CPU and memory during test.
Good call. Will try iperf (y)
 
