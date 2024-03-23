We got any DayZ fans in here?

i'm a wrinkly old millennial and i never thought i'd play a game again that hooked me like a few did when i was in my teens and twenties. i got DayZ about a year ago though and i quickly racked up the hours. in faact i now have more hours in DayZ than anything else in my (huge) Steam library by FAR.



even though the standalone version of DayZ has been out since late 2018 it actually had its highest concurrent player count last year, so growth/player numbers has been pretty good. it has a huge modding scene with painless Workshop integration which no doubt has kept people going more than anything else, but the devs are still adding content nonetheless and i guess there's a huge update planned for late this year with a new map and a bunch of gameplay additions.



what's crazy is that there is NOTHING else like DayZ out there. even though it's obviously a "multiplayer open world survival" game (which has turned into a massive gaming genre) it's NOT the "chop wood, chop stones, chop iron ore, melt iron ore, chop tin, build floors, now build walls.." loop that most of the genre is built around. instead it's mostly about finding stuff. there IS base building in official/unmodded servers but it's more just building a wall or two and a gate to block off a pre-existing building on the map, rather than elaborate structures built from scratch (different story on modded servers though, the sky's the limit there.) and it's just for storing your loot, there's no crafting workstations and shit like that. there is also ZERO structure to the gameplay. you don't get missions from NPCs or buy things from NPC traders, you don't level up skills or gain XP - it's just you versus the environment and other players. i freaking love that.



anyone here play it?