We Found Something Testing the 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable 1P CPUs

"Over the past few weeks, we have been working on refreshing some old low-power racks in one of our colocation facilities. The lower power per rack means that to hit minimum cluster sizes, we can no longer utilize the highest-power CPUs. That is why we have our Cloud Native Efficient Computing is the Way in 2024 and Beyond series. We wanted to check out the 5th Gen Intel Xeon “Emerald Rapids” single socket offerings as part of this deployment. When we did, we were quite surprised at the generational power and performance gains to the point that it caused us to go down the rabbit hole of crafting a tuned test bed to double-check our results. The big XCC packages got a lot better with Emerald Rapids. This will impact folks, from those looking to deploy lower-density racks like us today to those looking for lab nodes in the future. Let us get to it.
View: https://youtu.be/hoOED_i_RIg
Source: https://www.servethehome.com/we-fou...-xeon-scalable-1p-cpu-supermicro-kioxia-asus/
5th Gen Intel Xeon Single Socket Video VersionAs you might imagine, we also have a video version of this article. In the video, we got to go into showing the system a bit more."
