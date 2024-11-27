  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
We are not in the Golden Age of gaming

N

Nytegard

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 8, 2004
Messages
4,104
I constantly see threads around of how we're in the Golden Age of gaming, it's a great time for gamers, etc., and how there are tons of indie titles.

Just watched this clip from Linus.


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFJaHIXyry4

90% of new game revenue (games released within the past 2 years) is from just 43 titles, and almost all of them were Live Service games. This sounds like a lot, until you realize that there were roughly 400 AAA titles released within the past 2 years. And let's not even count how many indie games were released.

Yes, you have 80000 titles released last year, and probably can cater towards any taste, but the reality is, no one buys them. And certainly, you're never going to get any coverage from the vast majority of them to know if the title is right for you. And even if it's right for you, no one else is playing them. That's just reality.

When we debate what the Golden Age of gaming is, you really can only talk about AAA. Indie gaming needs to be removed from the discussion, as it's really irrelevant. But what people really consider AAA gaming to be really that great now, especially as everything is microtransaction laiden?
 
Adding up revenue is absolutely the wrong way to look at it. Why would I care how much money a game makes? What I care about is how much I enjoy playing them, and at no point in the past has the quantity, quality, and variety of games been as high as it is now, with many really good games being cheap or even free. Those are never going to add up to much revenue even if they are popular. It's a "golden age" because I can play weird niche games like Sternly Worded Adventures, brilliantly written games like Slay the Princess, and finally an actually good WH40k RPG. AAA games be damned, they could all vanish tomorrow and I would hardly notice.
 
Mr Evil said:
at no point in the past has the quantity, quality, and variety of games been as high as it is now, It's a "golden age" because I can play weird niche games like Sternly Worded Adventures, brilliantly written games like Slay the Princess, and finally an actually good WH40k RPG. AAA games be damned, they could all vanish tomorrow and I would hardly notice.
I disagree. There are a lot of people that talk up the indie space or AA gaming space as if its an adequate replacement for AAA gaming. For some of you it might be. For people like myself, it isn't. The fact is that no indie or AA game I've ever tried measured up to the experiences found in the AAA space when the latter is at its best. The problem is that the AAA has turned into an absolute shit show for many studios over the last few years. These larger studios are all out of touch with gamers and that's about the best way I can put it without soapboxing the thread.

While I've tried a few titles here and there, the AA and indie spaces are almost meaningless to me. Even when these games do have something to offer, they are seldom a complete package. RoboCop Rogue City was a great game but it lacks replayability and its budget limitations show in the world traversal and some of its mechanics. The gameplay wasn't exaclty dynamic though it served the narrative and matched the tone and feel of the first film which was a smart choice. The writing was a particular high point as well. But again, while good it wasn't a total package. Insurgency Sandstorm was another one I enjoyed and while it does have a fair bit to offer, its not until you mod the shit out of it that the game turns into anything special.

In the AAA space we are seeing regressions in gameplay, player choice, dumbed down gameplay mechanics, shitty console to PC ports, unfinished games, and unpolished crap. In some cases such as Gotham Knights, Starfield and more we've seen either a regression in graphics or outright stagnation. Animation quality is worse compared to even 10 years ago in some cases. Another significant area of regression we've seen is in the writing quality. We have Batwoman on the CW levels of writing in some of these games. Unknown 9 and many others that failed in 2024 are good examples of this.

Granted, there are shining examples here and there where all of what I said doesn't necessarily apply. At least in terms of writing, or being dumbed down. But shitshows like Veilguard, Starfield, Unknown 9, etc. are becoming increasingly common. I also can't think of anything since CP2077 that pushed the boundaries of graphics quality though. Load up AAA games from 2017 - 2020 and they look like the games we have now and in some cases better. The afore-mentioned Gotham Knights looks worse than Arkham Knight which came out in 2015. We've probably had more AAA flops in 2024 than in any other year in the history of video gaming. Hell Concord is one of the biggest entertainment flops of all time.
 
Dan_D said:
While I've tried a few titles here and there, the AA and indie spaces are almost meaningless to me. Even when these games do have something to offer, they are seldom a complete package. RoboCop Rogue City was a great game but it lacks replayability and its budget limitations show in the world traversal and some of its mechanics. The gameplay wasn't exaclty dynamic though it served the narrative and matched the tone and feel of the first film which was a smart choice. The writing was a particular high point as well. But again, while good it wasn't a total package. Insurgency Sandstorm was another one I enjoyed and while it does have a fair bit to offer, its not until you mod the shit out of it that the game turns into anything special.
AAA games get more polish because they have more budget, so yes, AA and inde games are often less complete. There are still plenty of quality, highly replayable games among them though. For instance X4 is one of my most replayed games. Though it took a few years from when it was released to when it started feeling complete, it is now full of content, works well, and there is nothing like it among AAA games.

Dan_D said:
In the AAA space we are seeing regressions in gameplay, player choice, dumbed down gameplay mechanics, shitty console to PC ports, unfinished games, and unpolished crap.
There have been a lot of terrible games released lately, but is the overall situation really worse? If you ignore the bad games, isn't the total number of good AAA games still the same as it was in previous years? There are even recent games like Baldur's Gate 3*, which is arguably better than all previous AAA games of its genre. Also, shitty console ports have been the bane of PC gaming for a couple of decades now.

Dan_D said:
I also can't think of anything since CP2077 that pushed the boundaries of graphics quality though.
That's tied to improvements in hardware, which are slower than they used to be.

* Ok, so technically it's an indie game since it's self-published, but I think it had a high enough budget to count as AAA too.
 
Mr Evil said:
AAA games get more polish because they have more budget, so yes, AA and inde games are often less complete. There are still plenty of quality, highly replayable games among them though. For instance X4 is one of my most replayed games. Though it took a few years from when it was released to when it started feeling complete, it is now full of content, works well, and there is nothing like it among AAA games.
It's not just polish, but actual design, scope and scale. Often times, lower budget games not only look low budget but feel low budget. They have a lack of scale due to that lack of funding. RoboCop Rogue City is a great example of this. If it had a massive AAA budget, it could have been Cyberpunk 2077 like experience. It wasn't and couldn't have been given the funding.
Mr Evil said:
There have been a lot of terrible games released lately, but is the overall situation really worse? If you ignore the bad games, isn't the total number of good AAA games still the same as it was in previous years? There are even recent games like Baldur's Gate 3*, which is arguably better than all previous AAA games of its genre. Also, shitty console ports have been the bane of PC gaming for a couple of decades now.
The situation is absolutely worse. When studios like BioWare push out bad sequels to beloved game series' its hard to say that the situation is anything but worse. If Outlaws were Ghost Recon Breakpoint with a Star Wars skin and a decent story, it would have been a home run for the studio. It wasn't as Ubisoft has literally regressed. They are worse at their craft than they were 5 to 10 years ago. I gave earlier examples of how some of these games have regressed in terms of visual quality, gameplay, etc.
Mr Evil said:
That's tied to improvements in hardware, which are slower than they used to be.
To a point that's true, but companies could still push visual fidelity and scale down to the hardware we have today. Cyberpunk 2077 for all its faults actually does this relatively well. Hell, you still can't run it with full path tracing at 4K without DLSS and frame generation.
Mr Evil said:
* Ok, so technically it's an indie game since it's self-published, but I think it had a high enough budget to count as AAA too.
You can't call anything with a budget in excess of 200 million an "indie" title. With budgets like that, issues with games are a lot less forgivable. These studios have the money and time to get things right but often fail and in some cases, they are getting worse.
 
Mr Evil said:
There have been a lot of terrible games released lately, but is the overall situation really worse? If you ignore the bad games, isn't the total number of good AAA games still the same as it was in previous years?
That's where revenue comes in though. Yes, the situation is much worse. It's not to say that there aren't any good games at all. But a few games are taking up the lion's share of revenue, and this is far worse than previous years.

Even if you look at Steam Stas for player count, the top 100 games rank from 1.4 million players per day down to 6000.

We need to avoid the argument of "More games than ever", because there are no significant player counts for these games, even if you yourself like a game. Otherwise, by that metric, every year is the best year for video games, even if only 1 video game was ever released in 2025, because it has the entire catalog of every game ever released prior.

People are just not playing new games, or even games in general, outside a small handful of games, even though the revenue for video games is higher than ever. The current model is just not healthy for the industry.
 
A small group of people have been saying we're in the golden ages/great time to be a gamer in regards to indie titles for what seems like an eternity. A couple decent ones come out in a short time frame and Youtubers start acting like indies/AA games are the second coming of Christ that will demolish AAA games and change the universe.

For the rest of us who aren't indie obsessed, gaming as a whole has been a complete dumpster fire in recent years. Just look at how many big budget big name titles absolutely flopped this year. Last year was exceptionally good for recent history, but even then my top 3 games last year consisted of two remakes and a DLC. Things are getting pretty stale when remakes and DLCs are game of the year material.
 
Well said, both Dan_D and CaptainClueless. I've had very little of interest in recent years, and the quality of the games keeps going down in scope, gameplay writing, and bugs. It's making me seriously question even upgrading to a 5xxx card when most of the good games I haven't played are old now and wouldn't need one. The AAA market has been awful.
 
Nytegard said:
. This sounds like a lot, until you realize that there were roughly 400 AAA titles released within the past 2 years.
If the bar for being AAA is anything high, saying we are not in the golden age of gaming while saying we get 4 tentpole giant budget game a week despite the fact that the hockey stick curve of the money going toward Fornite-CS go etc,... is really high do sound a bit counter intuitive...

If that his true, they were greenlight before the reality of where the money is going did set in and should crash pretty hard.

I feel there is a bit, lucky to have as an hobby the biggest entertainment industry of the world and still complaining, like gpu buyer that get over 1 billion in R&D a year going into it with an over 15% composite a year performance gain complaining, when pretty much everything else that exist in the world is under 5.

20230325_LDC482.png
 
Dan_D said:
If Outlaws were Ghost Recon Breakpoint with a Star Wars skin and a decent story, it would have been a home run for the studio. It wasn't as Ubisoft has literally regressed.
Outlaws is more or less Ghost Recon Wildlands (not sure about Breakpoint) gameplay. Has many of the same pitfalls, like an excessive, maniac obsession with collecting weapon upgrades or parts that are out of the way and gated for absolutely no logical reason. Outlaws does improve upon it having a mini parkour type activity centered around a weapon upgrade but is even more gated. Otherwise they're similar to though Outlaws has a stronger more central story.

GoldenTiger said:
Well said, both Dan_D and CaptainClueless. I've had very little of interest in recent years, and the quality of the games keeps going down in scope, gameplay writing, and bugs. It's making me seriously question even upgrading to a 5xxx card when most of the good games I haven't played are old now and wouldn't need one. The AAA market has been awful.
But this is true nevertheless. Everything plays a lot more similarly now. And few games have good writing. That has always been the case but it seems like even mediocre writing has less effort put into the world building and logic.
 
We're in the golden age of getting milked for every penny with games having numerous editions ranging from the cheapest "peasant edition" where you have to endure a 5 minute video of the publishers calling you broke and skint while they eat caviar, drink champagne and snort coke, to the more expensive versions where you pay 2-3x the cost of the peasant edition to get a few skins or weapons unlocks. Not to mention in game dlc where you can buy skins, buy unlocks and basically promise your first born as slave labour.

Thanks net connectivity for making this all possible (y)
 
Flogger23m said:
But this is true nevertheless. Everything plays a lot more similarly now. And few games have good writing. That has always been the case but it seems like even mediocre writing has less effort put into the world building and logic.
In the 2000s games started to be made by people that have gamed all their life more and more, game by gamers for gamers, making it very homogenous, they start their game with a long list that how this genre goes and probably sell it to decider-investor and speak about it among themselve by saying this is a mix of GTA with some other well known title and that twist that make it different, when they are not actual IP sequels.

It has its advantage, you start to play without reading anything and you almost know all the buttons, this will run, this will jump, this will crutch, this will target zoom, the best mechanics get discovered and repeated, can be still perfectly executed but it will be rare for a game to take you by surprise by now.

I imagine in the early days of cars, different brand-model had quite different control and it converged all to something very similar (people prefered steering wheel to alternative, right hand or left hand wheel placement, pedals vs hands throttle, layout of said pedals once they win) over time like it did for games.

Outside a magic the gathering game for which it is a bit of the whole point, I never once bought anything regarding a game (skin, unlocks, etc...), there is a bit of a different world of games out there, but there is still a giant one when those do not really matter or exist.
 
Flogger23m said:
Outlaws is more or less Ghost Recon Wildlands (not sure about Breakpoint) gameplay. Has many of the same pitfalls, like an excessive, maniac obsession with collecting weapon upgrades or parts that are out of the way and gated for absolutely no logical reason. Outlaws does improve upon it having a mini parkour type activity centered around a weapon upgrade but is even more gated. Otherwise they're similar to though Outlaws has a stronger more central story.
It does everything Ghost Recon did but worse. Stealth is worse, gun play is worse, weapons customization is worse, takedown animations are terrible and don't seem to vary hardly at all. This was a strength of Breakpoint actually. It had varied takedowns based on your style of knife and the situation. Things like elevation, enemies sitting in chairs, etc, all trigger different takedown animations.) Breakpoint largely plays like Wildlands for the most part. Iterating on what came before. It's mostly all improved over the previous game. Though it does regress in some areas compared to Wildlands.
Flogger23m said:
But this is true nevertheless. Everything plays a lot more similarly now. And few games have good writing. That has always been the case but it seems like even mediocre writing has less effort put into the world building and logic.
It used to be that all games had bad to mediocre writing. At some point around 2010 (with a few titles predating that) companies actually hired good writers and story quality generally improved for the most part. This was especially predominant in the RPG space. Since about 2017 though I feel like a lot of franchises have gotten worse and worse in this regard. There are good games out there with good writing or at least, passable writing. But the bad ones are more egregiously shit than they were a few years ago.

That's my take anyway.
 
Dan_D said:
It used to be that all games had bad to mediocre writing. At some point around 2010 (with a few titles predating that) companies actually hired good writers and story quality generally improved for the most part. This was especially predominant in the RPG space. Since about 2017 though I feel like a lot of franchises have gotten worse and worse in this regard. There are good games out there with good writing or at least, passable writing. But the bad ones are more egregiously shit than they were a few years ago.
I generally consider the mid 2000s to around 2016 to be the "golden age" of gaming. Around 2016 is when things started to take a dip.
 
I feel this could be incredibly, when I was young it was the golden age, but for pc gaming....

late 80s until "Xbox next generation-ps3", that where it was the most different from console gaming, lot games where made for the PC first if not only, not sure if Quake 3 got a pc version early on, Unreal tournament or so on, if they did have port, you did not know, things moved ridiculously fast, take a sport game franchise and look at the 94-95-96-97-98-99-00 version, you see an actual jump and can know which it was by a quick look or at least 2 years apart.

Sierras, Lucas Arts, then the starcraft-Diablo days, then the 3d cards Unreal-Quake 3-medal of honors, sim city-civ-rpgs always there. And the consoles of the times and their games were not bad either, with a bit of their own uniques vibes for their exclusives, Sega-Nintendo, then Nintendo-Sony-Xbox started.

But if we are being honest, the steam days are quite nice and convenient and I would not dismiss the indie output which is really great, I would dismiss the 79500 release games people do not play of any budget, but vampire survivors matter in a year output even if it is a very small game or Hotline Miami, Banished did matter in game history even if it was a single guy title.

But that the same for music-movies-tv, yes from the 40,000 movies all the unseen are irrelevant, the vastly seen are those which matter to judge the quality of the movie going experience, their budget being big or small.
 
The time around gen 6-7 in consoles was the last golden age of gaming (2000-2014). It's been mostly varying shades of mediocrity with the occasional shining gem or high-profile slop since then.
Mr Evil said:
Ok, so technically it's an indie game since it's self-published, but I think it had a high enough budget to count as AAA too.
"AAA" is defined purely by budget. The total cost to CD Projekt RED and parent company CD Projekt was over $400 million, which is as much as a Disney boondoggle costs these days. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was self-published, but had a production budget of over $100 million. Does that make it indie? If we go by the self-published definition then every game that Ubisoft puts out would be defined as indie.
 
Dan_D said:
It's not just polish, but actual design, scope and scale. Often times, lower budget games not only look low budget but feel low budget. They have a lack of scale due to that lack of funding. RoboCop Rogue City is a great example of this. If it had a massive AAA budget, it could have been Cyberpunk 2077 like experience. It wasn't and couldn't have been given the funding.
That's why I mentioned X4, where you can easily spend 100 hours exploring the galaxy.

Dan_D said:
The situation is absolutely worse. When studios like BioWare push out bad sequels to beloved game series' its hard to say that the situation is anything but worse. If Outlaws were Ghost Recon Breakpoint with a Star Wars skin and a decent story, it would have been a home run for the studio. It wasn't as Ubisoft has literally regressed. They are worse at their craft than they were 5 to 10 years ago. I gave earlier examples of how some of these games have regressed in terms of visual quality, gameplay, etc.
Again, you can simply ignore the bad games, and you still have a massive number of good games remaining. There are many, many games released now that I would have loved to play 20 years ago, but I don't because there are even better games that take up all the time I have available. Yes it hurts when a previously good series of games goes downhill, but on the other hand I don't want endless sequels either.

Dan_D said:
You can't call anything with a budget in excess of 200 million an "indie" title. With budgets like that, issues with games are a lot less forgivable. These studios have the money and time to get things right but often fail and in some cases, they are getting worse.
Larian is independent of the big publishers, and so is literally indie. While that's not how people normally think of the word "indie", I think it's worth distinguishing between game studios that are encumbered by a greedy publisher and studios that are free.
 
The answer will probably be different for every person. For me, if I had to nail it down, it's 1996 to 2001. All of the below I enjoyed a great deal, with Baldur's Gate I and II still being personal favorites. Then again, I was in college so I had a lot of free time.

1996 - Civilization II
1997 - Final Fantasy VII
1997 - Fallout
1998 - Fallout 2
1998 - Baldur's Gate
1999 - Planescape: Torment
1999 - Front Mission 3
2000 - Baldur's Gate 2
2000 - Diablo 2
2001 - Civilization III
2001 - Europa Universalis II
 
As someone who has missed a few years of releases: it's a golden age to *play* games. I'd even go as far as go along with a "golden age of indie releases".

Golden age of new "triple a" game releases? Piss off.
 
Hawkwing74 said:
For me, if I had to nail it down, it's 1996 to 2001.
Probably mine too - that's the PSX, Dreamcast, and Starsiege: Tribes PC era for me, and had great times during those years.

As for modern games - yeah, I've been interested more in older titles (playing catchup on the titles I've missed over the years) and have been really enjoying the modern "Indie" scene. Most of the Indie games I've been playing are 'Metroidvania's or '16-bit'-era JRPG-style titles. I'm enjoying it - I think these devs are probably my age and are trying to bring back the style of games from their (our) youth.
 
It is obviously not the golden age, but it's definitely not the fault of gamers as Linus' lackey suggest (I'm sorry, IDK his name). The fact that only 5 live service games make up 50% of all game time should signal to developers that it is not worth investing into the genre, because it is oversaturated. The trend chasing of developers/investors is not gamers fault. If you want to make the big bucks like those games, you need to be a trend setter, but that's not what I wanted to focus on.

Live service games are just a part of the gaming market, those who want regular single player, story driven experiences won't start playing League of LEgends if they are not catered to. And yeah that includes me. I don't think I've played more than 10 AAA games in the past 5 years, and there is even less that I liked.

I'd happily pay $70 for high quality single player games 10 times a year if they were available. But they aren't. Even on the rare occasion when some studio does a single player game there is a high chance that it will have sub-par writing, artwork, or gameplay, possibly all three at the same time.

That said I don't think there was a specific golden age of gaming, but the quantity of decent releases has gone down to almost zero. Partly due to extreme development cycles. It used to take 2-3 years to make an AAA game about 10 years ago. Now it takes 5-10 years. And I don't believe it is because games are so complex now. The tools of making games only gotten better and more automated and streamlined. No, the problem lies with inefficiency, lack of direction. Let's just take bioware's last three games as examples, they all had to be scrapped and restarted almost from zero at some point. Or Naugty Dog's first cancelled last of us 2 multiplayer mode, then the cancelled stand alone multiplayer game in the last of us universe. The AAA gaming industry acts as a headless chicken. And worse they repeatedly spit on their own customers.

So of course this is not the golden age, and the only people to blame are AAA publishers and studios.
 
M76 said:
It is obviously not the golden age, but it's definitely not the fault of gamers as Linus' lackey suggest (I'm sorry, IDK his name). The fact that only 5 live service games make up 50% of all game time should signal to developers that it is not worth investing into the genre, because it is oversaturated. The trend chasing of developers/investors is not gamers fault. If you want to make the big bucks like those games, you need to be a trend setter, but that's not what I wanted to focus on.

Live service games are just a part of the gaming market, those who want regular single player, story driven experiences won't start playing League of LEgends if they are not catered to. And yeah that includes me. I don't think I've played more than 10 AAA games in the past 5 years, and there is even less that I liked.

I'd happily pay $70 for high quality single player games 10 times a year if they were available. But they aren't. Even on the rare occasion when some studio does a single player game there is a high chance that it will have sub-par writing, artwork, or gameplay, possibly all three at the same time.

That said I don't think there was a specific golden age of gaming, but the quantity of decent releases has gone down to almost zero. Partly due to extreme development cycles. It used to take 2-3 years to make an AAA game about 10 years ago. Now it takes 5-10 years. And I don't believe it is because games are so complex now. The tools of making games only gotten better and more automated and streamlined. No, the problem lies with inefficiency, lack of direction. Let's just take bioware's last three games as examples, they all had to be scrapped and restarted almost from zero at some point. Or Naugty Dog's first cancelled last of us 2 multiplayer mode, then the cancelled stand alone multiplayer game in the last of us universe. The AAA gaming industry acts as a headless chicken. And worse they repeatedly spit on their own customers.

So of course this is not the golden age, and the only people to blame are AAA publishers and studios.
A lot of the games produced in the AAA space are also overly bloated open-world affairs as well. This all comes back to chasing trends. Companies make games open-world because they feel they need to as a check box type feature rather than asking if it would help the overall experience or make sense within the games' narrative. For some games it works well. It doesn't work for all of them. In the live service market, they think they can create clones of existing games and rake in the cash. Unfortunately, it isn't that easy. Games need to have an identity of their own and offer something other games in the genre don't. It's basically MCU syndrome. If the game doesn't have the potential to sell 20 million copies, AAA studios don't seem to wan to make it. The problem is that those endeavors take a half a decade or more to create and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

A lot of the costs could be kept down were it not for the usual corporate bloat and bad hiring practices. There is a definite issue with management and its hard to get into some of that without soapboxing the thread other than to say, people are often promoted or hired for reasons that have nothing to do with merit. So you have people that are trying to fake it until they make it. Often, there is no clear vision for the game unless they are copying something else. AAA studios also have problems with talent retention as veterans get tired of getting passed over, ignored, treated badly and often they get poached by industry veterans trying to start new studios. The problem there is even getting those endeavors off the ground.

The industry is a mess and its basically collapsing right now. The problem is that it will probably be another 5-10 years before a lot of the rot is gone and all the crappy games in the pipeline now either get cancelled, shelved or repurposed.
 
Dan_D said:
A lot of the games produced in the AAA space are also overly bloated open-world affairs as well. This all comes back to chasing trends. Companies make games open-world because they feel they need to as a check box type feature rather than asking if it would help the overall experience or make sense within the games' narrative.
The problem is many gamers do keep asking for longer play times, because for many people they get value looking at the hours played timer next to their game on Steam/Xbox/PS. Open worlds inherently will take longer to accomplish the same task. I think gamers are getting a bit tired of lifeless running/chore simulators though. I hope to see this reversed and a number of well designed and shorter games come out.

There is a place for 40+ hour single player games, but that place is limited. Few games have the story writing to carry a game that long, and few have gameplay worth playing that long. Even fewer have both.
 
Maybe I am just old, but for one I dont even buy games on release, I literally just bought Diablo 4 and the expansion cause it was on sale and because Apex Legends got banned from running on linux :D, I mean, I may buy Civ 7 when it drops, but prob not...But even Diablo 4 after playing it for the last week, I am already finding the silly redundancy of side quests with little to no real creativity in them.... "help me find XYZ...follow marker--kill enemies---get something--go back to person -- they tell you something else--go back around same area, kill something, find something, quest done" or silly things like having to talk to 5 people in one room and interact yourself with them all manually...why.....

I am also in the boat that indie games just never do it for me, they either just lack enjoyment, or are too short...
 
Flogger23m said:
The problem is many gamers do keep asking for longer play times, because for many people they get value looking at the hours played timer next to their game on Steam/Xbox/PS. Open worlds inherently will take longer to accomplish the same task. I think gamers are getting a bit tired of lifeless running/chore simulators though. I hope to see this reversed and a number of well designed and shorter games come out.

There is a place for 40+ hour single player games, but that place is limited. Few games have the story writing to carry a game that long, and few have gameplay worth playing that long. Even fewer have both.
If I had never reset my team Fortress 2 hours.. dam! I would be WAY WAY up there. I got that game on the Orange Box DVD and spent the following years literally playing it every night and weekend binges with my clans (3-PG was the goat, doing custom mods that eventually some made it into the game! Back when TF2 was supported properly)
 
Flogger23m said:
The problem is many gamers do keep asking for longer play times, because for many people they get value looking at the hours played timer next to their game on Steam/Xbox/PS. Open worlds inherently will take longer to accomplish the same task. I think gamers are getting a bit tired of lifeless running/chore simulators though. I hope to see this reversed and a number of well designed and shorter games come out.
The gamepass model could open the door for very nice 2-4-6 hours game (and regional game as well)
 
Maybe I am just old, but i don´t use the EA launcher, blizzard launcher or ubisoft launcher anymore.

And since the epic games launcher always asks for the password after a mayor update i simply left that account in the dust as well.
20 years of remembering,changing and typing counterstrike/steam and blizzard/WoW passwords will do that to you.

I´ve given each company enough money and i´ve been played by them far too often to even be able to enjoy most of their offerings just because it has their name on it.

Still i don´t feel stuck or feel starved by the options of games left to me.
 
Seems to me like most people's golden age of gaming will align with when they were first really getting into gaming in the first place
I know when I first started p c gaming in 1998 games like thief, deus ex, freespace 2, independence war 2, system shock 2, and red alert 2 were absolutely fantastic to play. It's much harder now to get that same feeling. Stalker Gamma a few years back was the last time I felt anything like that.
Whether or not those games were objectively much better than what's out now.I cannot say.

I will say from a consumer perspective it feels like the golden age of gaming is always going to be the current date. If you are patient and wait you can buy tons of games for just a few bucks per game. I spent $90 the other day on Steam for 11 games. We are very spoiled for choice. Just don't let yourself be too manipulated by marketing into feeling like you need to buy the latest titles. That's how you get suckered.
 
peppergomez said:
Seems to me like most people's golden age of gaming will align with when they were first really getting into gaming in the first place
I know when I first started p c gaming in 1998 games like thief, deus ex, freespace 2, independence war 2, system shock 2, and red alert 2 were absolutely fantastic to play. It's much harder now to get that same feeling. Stalker Gamma a few years back was the last time I felt anything like that.
Whether or not those games were objectively much better than what's out now.I cannot say.

I will say from a consumer perspective it feels like the golden age of gaming is always going to be the current date. If you are patient and wait you can buy tons of games for just a few bucks per game. I spent $90 the other day on Steam for 11 games. We are very spoiled for choice. Just don't let yourself be too manipulated by marketing into feeling like you need to buy the latest titles. That's how you get suckered.
Not for me. I started gaming in the 1980's and the peak for me is probably around 2012-2013 or so. That's when I discovered the Mass Effect games.
 
Dan_D said:
Not for me. I started gaming in the 1980's and the peak for me is probably around 2012-2013 or so. That's when I discovered the Mass Effect games.
I too agree. It was a time where there was still innovation, care and small details put into games. And the same time game/tech design was getting better (less Half Life 2 like loading screens, less outright poor/exploitable game mechanics), characters, writing and dialogue was making big leaps. It was a convergence of good and creative design with higher budgets and technology that allowed games to become more lifelike than ever before.

Around 2016 is when the first part largely got dropped. The budgets are still big, the musical scores and voice acting is also great but the gameplay and writing has taken a big dip for many major AA and AAA games.

There are of course still good games. But it seems like few games really grab me anymore. Over the past 5-6 years I've been finding it hard to recall which games I played recently. Maybe I need to start writing down which games I've played. There are a few standouts. Cyberpunk 2077, Metro Exodus and Final Fantasy 7 Remake are probably my two favorite games from the past 5 years, and one of those is inspired by a game from the 90s. And despite thinking Metal Gear Solid 5 was a bit overrated (IMO Splinter Cell Chaos Theory did stealth better), it feels like a masterpiece compared to some of the more recent games I've played. So much so that I am looking more forward to the MGS3 Remake than I am other newer games.
 
Dan_D said:
A lot of the games produced in the AAA space are also overly bloated open-world affairs as well. This all comes back to chasing trends. Companies make games open-world because they feel they need to as a check box type feature rather than asking if it would help the overall experience or make sense within the games' narrative. For some games it works well. It doesn't work for all of them. In the live service market, they think they can create clones of existing games and rake in the cash. Unfortunately, it isn't that easy. Games need to have an identity of their own and offer something other games in the genre don't. It's basically MCU syndrome. If the game doesn't have the potential to sell 20 million copies, AAA studios don't seem to wan to make it. The problem is that those endeavors take a half a decade or more to create and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

A lot of the costs could be kept down were it not for the usual corporate bloat and bad hiring practices. There is a definite issue with management and its hard to get into some of that without soapboxing the thread other than to say, people are often promoted or hired for reasons that have nothing to do with merit. So you have people that are trying to fake it until they make it. Often, there is no clear vision for the game unless they are copying something else. AAA studios also have problems with talent retention as veterans get tired of getting passed over, ignored, treated badly and often they get poached by industry veterans trying to start new studios. The problem there is even getting those endeavors off the ground.

The industry is a mess and its basically collapsing right now. The problem is that it will probably be another 5-10 years before a lot of the rot is gone and all the crappy games in the pipeline now either get cancelled, shelved or repurposed.
It is literally impossible to clone successful live services, the best they can hope for is to split the market half and half between themselves and the game they are clowning. But they need to be extremely good for that. There is no such constraint for single player games, those who like them will buy and play all of them, they are not competing with each other for market share, their only barrier to success is whether gamers interest is peeked by them. Unfortunately though, western game developers seem hell bent not to provide what the actual customers want, and sometimes even go out of their way to do the opposite of what is desired.

I mean when a game's official twitter starts blocking potential customers that is a problem. And then they turn around and blame "grifters" for their failure later. No, it is all on you western game devs. You fostered an internal culture of toxic positivity preventing feedback from devs on what works and what doesn't in your games. And you also fostered a culture of toxicity towards the customers where any complaint or criticism will be met with hostility. There is no hope for triple A while this nonsense is going on.
 
Flogger23m said:
The problem is many gamers do keep asking for longer play times, because for many people they get value looking at the hours played timer next to their game on Steam/Xbox/PS. Open worlds inherently will take longer to accomplish the same task. I think gamers are getting a bit tired of lifeless running/chore simulators though. I hope to see this reversed and a number of well designed and shorter games come out.

There is a place for 40+ hour single player games, but that place is limited. Few games have the story writing to carry a game that long, and few have gameplay worth playing that long. Even fewer have both.
The good open world games are living proof that when someone fails to make an engaging open world game that's not the fault of the genre, but the specific team who have made it.
I also wouldn't blame gamers for desiring open world games. All other things being equal the open world experience will always be superior to a linear one, so why settle for the inferior?

A 10-15 hour linear game like Rise of Tomb Raider, while enjoyable in its own right is not even comparable to a game like Cyberpunk 2077. I'd happily sacrifice all short linear games for just one more Cyberpunk, simple as.

Unfortunately it is all academic since the current writing talent in most of western AAA is unable to carry any kind of story for any distance at all.
 
The Golden Age are gone.
Before the games was from gamers to gamers.
After that they become make games for high profit.
Now they don't care about profit anymore but to put DEI propaganda in yonghs heads. Games? What was that...
 
LukeTbk said:
The gamepass model could open the door for very nice 2-4-6 hours game (and regional game as well)
I've tried games pass, it's a trap, you end up wasting your time on sub-par games that you wouldn't poke with a stick otherwise, nor should you. It turns out if a game doesn't look interesting enough to buy, it won't be any more interesting to play for "free".
peppergomez said:
Seems to me like most people's golden age of gaming will align with when they were first really getting into gaming in the first place
I know when I first started p c gaming in 1998 games like thief, deus ex, freespace 2, independence war 2, system shock 2, and red alert 2 were absolutely fantastic to play. It's much harder now to get that same feeling. Stalker Gamma a few years back was the last time I felt anything like that.
Whether or not those games were objectively much better than what's out now.I cannot say.
I have to disagree, I've been gaming since the dawn of the 90s and I can't point to a single golden period, there are games I love scattered all over the time since then, and there are also periods of apathy where I barely played anything. By the sheer number of games I played, I'd probably put the golden age to the first half of the 2000s, but there are games that came out in the 2010s that I individually put more time into than all games combined from the "golden age".
peppergomez said:
I will say from a consumer perspective it feels like the golden age of gaming is always going to be the current date. If you are patient and wait you can buy tons of games for just a few bucks per game. I spent $90 the other day on Steam for 11 games. We are very spoiled for choice. Just don't let yourself be too manipulated by marketing into feeling like you need to buy the latest titles. That's how you get suckered.
That's the age of slop. To me a golden age suggests memorable experiences that I can never forget, not dime a dozen games bought cheap and never played.
 
Blackstone said:
But the fact that Valve couldn’t be bothered to develop Team Fortress 3, or Half-Life 3, is a big part of the problem. It’s a big part of what is missing for gamers that game on PC during that era. Because nothing will ever compare to firing up team fortress 2 when it was fresh or playing Half-Life 2 for the first time or second time or even third time. If nothing else they should’ve made Team Fortress Three by now and it’s inexcusable that they haven’t.
I'm probably the exception to that, I have to admit I didn't miss Valve one bit, CS,TF,L4D were never for me. And I never even finished Episode 2. I got bored with it half way through.
Blackstone said:
I submit that even the best of the best PC games since Half-Life 2 don’t live up to Half-Life 2 in terms of the pure inspiration that sense of exploration. And even the best multiplayer games don’t capture the spark of Team Fortress 2. And the counterstrike series of games in my opinion was seriously neglected and underdeveloped as well.
I submit that HL2 is grossly overrated, to me it always seemed like a sterile corporatized, focus grouped experience. The first Half Life that was great, I've finished it 10-12 times at least. HL2? I barely got through it once. Outside of the driving levels it didn't seem very innovative to me. HL1 was varied, HL2 seems dull comparatively. I was so much into HL1 when I first got it that I couldn't put it down until next morning, it kept me going. HL2 the exact opposite: "Oh, no please not more of this type of enemy / level"
Blackstone said:
So we have these pillars of PC gaming both in the multiplayer space and the single player space just vanishing. And pretty much everything first person shooter has been rinse and repeat since then, with the exception of Battlefield, which I think has done a good job of advancing with GPU hardware. But valve was basically the Nintendo of the PC world, and they gave up on innovating. Gabe Newell admits that he got stumped about what to do next.
I only tried battlefield a few times and to this day I don't understand how that series survived this long. I mean there is no reason to sugar coat it, the ones I tried were just crap. I'm not a huge COD fan but gawd it seems superior in every possible way. By every reason it should've obliterated BF out of existence by now.
Blackstone said:
It only takes a few games to make a golden age. It takes a few multiplayer games and a few good single player games that just push a little bit further. But for some reason, we end up with Diablo IV which looks just like Diablo 3 basically, does nothing new and is like a World of Warcraft kind of grind without the wonderment. We get a new “counterstrike 2” that is so focused on appealing to competitive players that it doesn’t even make any pretense of even beginning to tap into recent developments in GPU and CPU power AT ALL. We got a kind of water down team fortress 2 called Overwatch, and then we get overwatch2 that looks identical. it just goes on and on. I think it’s all just a symptom of valve. A Nintendo type company is the PC had at the time just giving up. It’s almost like if Miyamoto had quit game developing for Nintendo after Ocarina of Time.
That's the playing safe aspect of it. Minimum risk repeat what worked. This is why we must appreciate games like Cyberpunk 2077, who cares if it is buggy? Bugs can be fixed, an uninspired carbon copy of a carbon copy will never get better even if it is 100% bug free.
 
