We are not in the Golden Age of gaming

I disagree. There are a lot of people that talk up the indie space or AA gaming space as if its an adequate replacement for AAA gaming. For some of you it might be. For people like myself, it isn't. The fact is that no indie or AA game I've ever tried measured up to the experiences found in the AAA space when the latter is at its best. The problem is that the AAA has turned into an absolute shit show for many studios over the last few years. These larger studios are all out of touch with gamers and that's about the best way I can put it without soapboxing the thread.While I've tried a few titles here and there, the AA and indie spaces are almost meaningless to me. Even when these games do have something to offer, they are seldom a complete package. RoboCop Rogue City was a great game but it lacks replayability and its budget limitations show in the world traversal and some of its mechanics. The gameplay wasn't exaclty dynamic though it served the narrative and matched the tone and feel of the first film which was a smart choice. The writing was a particular high point as well. But again, while good it wasn't a total package. Insurgency Sandstorm was another one I enjoyed and while it does have a fair bit to offer, its not until you mod the shit out of it that the game turns into anything special.In the AAA space we are seeing regressions in gameplay, player choice, dumbed down gameplay mechanics, shitty console to PC ports, unfinished games, and unpolished crap. In some cases such as Gotham Knights, Starfield and more we've seen either a regression in graphics or outright stagnation. Animation quality is worse compared to even 10 years ago in some cases. Another significant area of regression we've seen is in the writing quality. We have Batwoman on the CW levels of writing in some of these games. Unknown 9 and many others that failed in 2024 are good examples of this.Granted, there are shining examples here and there where all of what I said doesn't necessarily apply. At least in terms of writing, or being dumbed down. But shitshows like Veilguard, Starfield, Unknown 9, etc. are becoming increasingly common. I also can't think of anything since CP2077 that pushed the boundaries of graphics quality though. Load up AAA games from 2017 - 2020 and they look like the games we have now and in some cases better. The afore-mentioned Gotham Knights looks worse than Arkham Knight which came out in 2015. We've probably had more AAA flops in 2024 than in any other year in the history of video gaming. Hell Concord is one of the biggest entertainment flops of all time.