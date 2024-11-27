We are not in the Golden Age of gaming

I constantly see threads around of how we're in the Golden Age of gaming, it's a great time for gamers, etc., and how there are tons of indie titles.
Just watched this clip from Linus.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFJaHIXyry4
90% of new game revenue (games released within the past 2 years) is from just 43 titles, and almost all of them were Live Service games. This sounds like a lot, until you realize that there were roughly 400 AAA titles released within the past 2 years. And let's not even count how many indie games were released.
Yes, you have 80000 titles released last year, and probably can cater towards any taste, but the reality is, no one buys them. And certainly, you're never going to get any coverage from the vast majority of them to know if the title is right for you. And even if it's right for you, no one else is playing them. That's just reality.
When we debate what the Golden Age of gaming is, you really can only talk about AAA. Indie gaming needs to be removed from the discussion, as it's really irrelevant. But what people really consider AAA gaming to be really that great now, especially as everything is microtransaction laiden?
Just watched this clip from Linus.
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFJaHIXyry4
90% of new game revenue (games released within the past 2 years) is from just 43 titles, and almost all of them were Live Service games. This sounds like a lot, until you realize that there were roughly 400 AAA titles released within the past 2 years. And let's not even count how many indie games were released.
Yes, you have 80000 titles released last year, and probably can cater towards any taste, but the reality is, no one buys them. And certainly, you're never going to get any coverage from the vast majority of them to know if the title is right for you. And even if it's right for you, no one else is playing them. That's just reality.
When we debate what the Golden Age of gaming is, you really can only talk about AAA. Indie gaming needs to be removed from the discussion, as it's really irrelevant. But what people really consider AAA gaming to be really that great now, especially as everything is microtransaction laiden?