I'm using an 8Tb for games and I have had to uninstall some recently... I keep it at no more than 85% full, to keep performance up. It doesn't have built-in over-provisioning. [Recommendation is to make the partition at 85% of the capacity so you don't use too much. When solid state drives get more than 85% full the performance starts falling off. Saw one CrystalDisk bench and the performance had decreased to 8% of typical. So don't forget to leave 15% of your nvme's/ssd's unpartitioned unless it has built in over-provisioning.]



So yeah, 122TB for games would be amazing. Already contemplating an 800GB Optane off Ebay for he OS volume, they have been dropping in price to about $1455 for new.