WD_BLACK SN7100 Gen4 NVME SSD + a free wireless charger = $65 1TB, $115 2TB, $210 4TB free shipping

B

Burticus

Nov 7, 2005
Stolen from Slickdeals. I bought the 1TB version.

They also have a 500gb version, but it's $55 what's the point. Get the 1TB for $65.

Pick your drive size (price will be higher on this screen, it goes down once you get it in your cart) and add to cart. You should get a popup that says "You're eligible for a free gift!" = SanDisk Ixpand Wireless Charger 15W. Add that to your cart and you'll see the price drop. I don't personally NEED a wireless charger, but my wife can use another one for her smartwatch and it's free. Free UPS ground shipping.

1TB is fine for me, this is my OS drive. The bulk of my data and games are on another drive.

Enjoy.

Here's the original SD link = https://slickdeals.net/f/18592552-w...b-115-4tb-210-free-shipping?v=1&src=frontpage

