WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive - Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280, Up to 7,300 MB/s - WDS200T2X0E​

Very fast, Gen 4x4, and I have seen people using these in PS5's if that is your thing.I ordered multiple, This one was never opened. Ordered brand new directly from Amazon.