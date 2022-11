I'm looking at hard drives for a NAS and was comparing specs. The max non-recoverable read error rate on the WD Red Plus is 1 in 10^14, while the WD Red Pro is 10 in 10^14, or up to ten times worse. Just as a comparison, the Seagate Ironwolf drives are rated for 1 in 10^15, or ten times better than the Red Plus.



Anyone know what's going on here?