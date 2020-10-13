WD Red Pro 6TB for 132.99

Randall Stephens
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2017
- Messages
- 586
Western Digital has Red Pro 6Tb drives for 132 each, limit 2.
https://shop.westerndigital.com/products/internal-drives/wd-red-pro-sata-hdd
Newegg has them for the same price, also limit 2.
https://www.newegg.com/red-pro-wd6003ffbx-6tb/p/N82E16822234344
Bought 2 from each for some hot raidz2 action
