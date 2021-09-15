WD RED in Desktop PC slow to "wake up"

Hello everyone,



I recently took some 6TB WD RED drives I had in a failing NAS and put them in my new desktop PC, simply because the drives were fairly new and to save some money on buying new harddrives.



They've been working fine, but they're really slow to wake up whenever I want to access the data stored on them. It also happens when I start my PC, the POST is really slow. Up until now I assumed it was because they were RED drives, meaning designed for 24/7 use in a NAS, and not meant to be turned off and on all the time. Basically that they just take a while to wake up, after they haven't been accessed for a while.



It bothers me enough that I'm looking into replacing them. But I wanted to confirm my suspicions, and to make sure it's really necessary to replace them.



Is this assumption correct? And if so, is there some settings that can be changed to change this feature and make them act more like a "normal" harddrive?



Thanks in advance.