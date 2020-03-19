WD red 3TB drive that's short

My mother collects hardware, thinks at 70 she is all that with computers, but I digress. So I ended up with this 3TB WD red. I decided recently I would make use of it.

Damn thing only shows 801GB of space. No idea where it came from or what use it was prior. Ma could have picked it up from a garage sale for all I know



I have run it through everything I know to recoup the lost space, but haven't been successful yet. Otherwise the drive works fine. No weird noises and such.



Currently I have it being subjected to DBAN.



In 201 hours 48 min 27 sec..... It'll be clean?

Damn, now I wonder what setting I went with..... Anyways, tips, tricks for eliminating possibly encrypted data off of a drive and leaving the full 3TB free?