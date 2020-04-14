WD quietly starts putting SMR in consumer Red drives

https://www.tomshardware.com/news/wd-fesses-up-some-red-hdds-use-slow-smr-tech
Shingled Magnetic Recording (SMR) suffers from reduced write speed, sometimes a lot. WD doesn't advertise which new drives in the 2TB-6TB range use this technology. Only way to find out is to buy one and discover it's got poor write speeds, apparently. Oh, also, it can cause problems for RAID arrays.
