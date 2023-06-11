WD HDD locked drive, trying to get back into pc repair, 1st client lol

So after a long time of not caring to fix PCs anymore I picked up a customer who dropped his laptop and its got a password protected drive in it with all his family pictures... im completely lost ive tried everything but this program called "dfl wdii hdd repair tool" but its on lockdown as well as a number of others... I know if I was a good linux guy i could probably have had this finished a long tiem ago, but im not...



Im hoping the forum can help me out since I trying to get establish doing repair again, but damn this is a bit more than I thought I would end up doing getting back into it...



So far Ive tried to get teh drive to get recognized in disc manager, ive tried all the softwares, acornis, wondershare, etc... they all try and fail within 1% of the drive scan or cant see the drive becasue its password protected... even booting up my own system which its connected to my BIOS brings up the password prompt for the drive.. I think ive figured out its high security, I got that far using a program called victoria...



help me out wizards