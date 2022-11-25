WD Elements 3tb hard drive spinning but not responsive

Good morning, hoping someone can provide me some guidance on this...



This is the model number listed on the drive inside the enclosure MDL: WD30NM2W-11A8NS1



My WD drive has been having issues for a few months now. First was crashing when I tried to access it from my Mac, then it began to not read the drive, and now it does not recognize it at all.



I had a local IT guy look at it and he recommended replacing the "chassis". I took the drive out of the enclosure and it doesn't look like the drive could just be swapped out, if anything I would need a star head screwdriver but I'd like to get a better idea of what im getting into.



Thank you for your time