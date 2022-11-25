WD Elements 3tb hard drive spinning but not responsive

brettd

Nov 25, 2022
1
Good morning, hoping someone can provide me some guidance on this...

This is the model number listed on the drive inside the enclosure MDL: WD30NM2W-11A8NS1

My WD drive has been having issues for a few months now. First was crashing when I tried to access it from my Mac, then it began to not read the drive, and now it does not recognize it at all.

I had a local IT guy look at it and he recommended replacing the "chassis". I took the drive out of the enclosure and it doesn't look like the drive could just be swapped out, if anything I would need a star head screwdriver but I'd like to get a better idea of what im getting into.

Thank you for your time
 
Luke M

Apr 20, 2016
518
Is this a "portable" drive (2.5", no power supply)? If so then it has an integrated USB adapter. The adapter can't be easily changed (the failure is probably not in the adapter anyway).
 
