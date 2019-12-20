WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive - $200

Discussion in '[H]ot|DEALS' started by Luke M, Dec 20, 2019 at 3:13 AM.

  Dec 20, 2019 at 3:13 AM
    Luke M

    Luke M, Dec 20, 2019 at 3:13 AM
    Luke M, Dec 20, 2019 at 3:13 AM
  Dec 20, 2019 at 4:00 AM
    Spun Ducky

    Feels like 1-2 years ago i was snatching up 8th easystores for 120-150 for my NAS. Now we got the 14tb starting to come into a decent price.
     
    Spun Ducky, Dec 20, 2019 at 4:00 AM
    Spun Ducky, Dec 20, 2019 at 4:00 AM
  Dec 20, 2019 at 7:23 AM
    Luke M

    I suspect WD has a surplus of these drives because Seagate has a 16TB model and WD doesn't. Data centers prefer the highest capacity.
     
    Luke M, Dec 20, 2019 at 7:23 AM
    Luke M, Dec 20, 2019 at 7:23 AM
  Dec 20, 2019 at 12:47 PM
    Edgar

    Anyone know what kind of drive is inside? I was needing a new hard drive for plex.
     
    Edgar, Dec 20, 2019 at 12:47 PM
    Edgar, Dec 20, 2019 at 12:47 PM
  Dec 20, 2019 at 12:56 PM
    Edgar

    Also other easystores on sale:
    8TB is $129.99
    12TB is $179.99
     
    Edgar, Dec 20, 2019 at 12:56 PM
    Edgar, Dec 20, 2019 at 12:56 PM
  Dec 20, 2019 at 1:03 PM
    SamirD

    8TB at $130 = $16.25/TB
    12TB at $180 = $15/TB
    14Tb at $200 = $14.29/TB

    For anyone curious about the price per TB. (y)
     
    SamirD, Dec 20, 2019 at 1:03 PM
    SamirD, Dec 20, 2019 at 1:03 PM
  Dec 20, 2019 at 2:14 PM
    arnemetis

    Yup, two years ago I picked up 8x 8tbs at $160 a pop. This is pretty crazy, great price point. Personally I think $180 for 16tb is my breaking point, I'll get 8x to replace my array of 4tb disks.
     
    arnemetis, Dec 20, 2019 at 2:14 PM
    arnemetis, Dec 20, 2019 at 2:14 PM
  Dec 20, 2019 at 3:05 PM
    Edgar

    You can do google shopping for another $20 first order. But not available for the 14TB unfortunately. Only the 8 and 12.
     
    Edgar, Dec 20, 2019 at 3:05 PM
    Edgar, Dec 20, 2019 at 3:05 PM
