WD Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive - $200

Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in '[H]ot|DEALS' started by Luke M, Dec 20, 2019 at 3:13 AM.
https://www.bestbuy.com/site/wd-eas...-3-0-hard-drive-black/6390390.p?skuId=6390390
Feels like 1-2 years ago i was snatching up 8th easystores for 120-150 for my NAS. Now we got the 14tb starting to come into a decent price.
I suspect WD has a surplus of these drives because Seagate has a 16TB model and WD doesn't. Data centers prefer the highest capacity.
Anyone know what kind of drive is inside? I was needing a new hard drive for plex.
Also other easystores on sale:
8TB is $129.99
12TB is $179.99
8TB at $130 = $16.25/TB
12TB at $180 = $15/TB
14Tb at $200 = $14.29/TB
For anyone curious about the price per TB.
Yup, two years ago I picked up 8x 8tbs at $160 a pop. This is pretty crazy, great price point. Personally I think $180 for 16tb is my breaking point, I'll get 8x to replace my array of 4tb disks.
You can do google shopping for another $20 first order. But not available for the 14TB unfortunately. Only the 8 and 12.