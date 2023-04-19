WD Dashboard Secure Erase wants ATA password

I need to RMA an WD SN850 and SN850X SSD. I want to try and erase everything as best I can before sending them off. In the WD Dashboard software there is a secure erase option but it says that the driver will not allow it and you need to make a USB boot drive with their utility.



After booting from the USB drive it finds the SSD but says the secure erase will not work. It's asking for an ATA password. No idea what that would be. I never set a BIOS or other password as best I can recall. Is there a default one for Gigabyte motherboards?