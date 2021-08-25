WD Caught Swapping Inferior NAND In SN550.

hititnquitit
https://www.techspot.com/news/90928-western-digital-caught-swapping-lower-grade-nand-budget.html
Once again a company changes the NAND to a slower, cheaper alternative without making any kind of revision or notation on the box, website or drive. Of course the drive has long ago been reviewed and tested as one thing, only for unsuspecting customers to find that for some reason their nice shiney new sn550 isnt living up to the hype.
