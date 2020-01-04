WD Blue 3D NAND 2TB Internal SSD $179.99

    fightingfi

    fightingfi, Dec 10, 2019
    SamirD

    It's coming down! Come on $99 xmas special. :D
     
    SamirD, Dec 10, 2019
    NightReaver

    Grab a .edu email and you can get it for about $160 at the WD store.
     
    NightReaver, Dec 11, 2019
    drescherjm

    Hmm, I have 2 .edu email addresses..
     
    drescherjm, Dec 11, 2019
    Burticus

    If this hit $99 I would buy several for game drives
     
    Burticus, Dec 11, 2019
    ManofGod

    This will not hit $99 any time soon but, if I am wrong, that would be great. I just picked up a 1TB version at Bestbuy for $87.
     
    ManofGod, Dec 11, 2019
    Machupo

    I have been scoping for deals on these, trying to pick up another 6, lol. (Well, the m.2 version of the 2tb drive)
     
    Machupo, Jan 4, 2020 at 5:13 PM
