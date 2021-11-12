WD Black SN850 - in tiny 500GB size $94.99 (plus tax where applicable)

Teenyman45

Joined
Nov 29, 2010
Messages
2,759
If you want a fast M.2 drive, but not necessarily a large one, Amazon is selling the WD Black SN850 for $94.99. Camelzon shows it as the lowest price yet.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08KFN1KT1/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_asin_title_o01_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

I need to do a quick build for an office computer, while leaving the old (120 GB SATA III drive alone) and this on sale at Amazon.

Can't use it as a media drive but it is a great place to locally store and access about 50,000 small .doc, .docx, and .pdf files.
 
