WD Black SN850 - in tiny 500GB size $94.99 (plus tax where applicable)

If you want a fast M.2 drive, but not necessarily a large one, Amazon is selling the WD Black SN850 for $94.99. Camelzon shows it as the lowest price yet.I need to do a quick build for an office computer, while leaving the old (120 GB SATA III drive alone) and this on sale at Amazon.Can't use it as a media drive but it is a great place to locally store and access about 50,000 small .doc, .docx, and .pdf files.