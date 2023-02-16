WD 1TB to 2TB, old system, WinXP, no internet ?

My SkaarjMasterDuo system is almost 14 years old and I think the only thing I did was change video card and sound card this whole time. I have two 1TB WD Black Desktop HDs (one is backup only) in there and would like to upgrade to 2TB WD Black HDs if it is even worth it. I'm running out of room for my music on this old WinXP system, but want to keep it running. Below is what I have and what I'm thinking about getting to replace them.



Presently: two 1TB Desktop WD1001FALS-00J7B0 HDs (3.5 in, 7200 rpm, SATA 2.0-3GB/s, 32MB cache)

Replace with: two 2TB Desktop WD2003FZEX (or similar) (3.5 in, 7200 rpm, SATA 3.0-6GB/s, 64MB cache)



Questions:

1. Is it really worth the risk if everything is running good and I still have a little room for a while?

2. Is it possible to switch out the HDs without problems?

3. Are there other WD Black models to consider?

4. Is it better to order directly from WD?



Thank you.