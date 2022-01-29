WD 18TB Red Pro 7200 Rpm, $251 at Amazon

Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
19,058
A seller has them listed for $251,
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08K3TFM92/ref=ppx_od_dt_b_asin_title_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1

I bought one the other day from a different seller and got the drive a few days later. It was ordered on Amazon and the order came from Newegg, so I guess the seller drop shipped the item from Newegg.

Amazon WD 18TB order.jpg

IMG_1653 (2).JPEG
 
M

mazeroth

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 2, 2015
Messages
463
Whoa! Any way you can check if the serial number shows as valid for warranty from WD? If so, this is smoking hot.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
19,058
mazeroth said:
Whoa! Any way you can check if the serial number shows as valid for warranty from WD? If so, this is smoking hot.
Click to expand...
I did the warranty check on mine and it shows good till January 30th 2027.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top