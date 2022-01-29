WD 18TB Red Pro 7200 Rpm, $251 at Amazon

Zepher
[H]ipster Replacement
- Joined
- Sep 29, 2001
- Messages
- 19,058
A seller has them listed for $251,
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08K3TFM92/ref=ppx_od_dt_b_asin_title_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
I bought one the other day from a different seller and got the drive a few days later. It was ordered on Amazon and the order came from Newegg, so I guess the seller drop shipped the item from Newegg.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08K3TFM92/ref=ppx_od_dt_b_asin_title_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
I bought one the other day from a different seller and got the drive a few days later. It was ordered on Amazon and the order came from Newegg, so I guess the seller drop shipped the item from Newegg.