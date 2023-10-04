[Wccftech] Nvidia to unleash 6400 XT competitor next year based on cut down RTX 3050

NVIDIA Readies GeForce RTX 3050 6 GB GPUs In 2024, Aiming Low-End Segment With Cut-Down Specs​


NVIDIA is preparing a new GeForce RTX 3050 model which will reutilize the Ampere GPU architecture & get 6 GB of VRAM.

the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card will feature a GA107-325-Kx GPU and will be based on the PG173 SKU 16 PCB board. We cannot determine the exact core count yet but the card does come with lower clock speeds of 1470 MHz which are 17% lower than the original GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

The card also features a 96-bit wide bus which is lower than the 128-bit bus featured on the original variant. As such, the card only gets 6 GB VRAM versus the 8 GB you got on existing cards.

All of this will lead to the card sipping in much lower GPU power with a rated TGP of just 70W and most models won't require an external power connector.


https://wccftech.com/nvidia-new-gef...-in-2024-70w-tgp-cut-down-specs-lower-prices/
 
Phrases like this (and "the card sips 300W of power" really show how the authors there don't exactly get English.

Not intended as a slam, but it's a bit jarring to be going along and suddenly read something wild like that.

Back on topic, it's too bad nVidia didn't come out with a chip suitable for an actual 4050. But then again, they'd probably charge $350 for it.
 
Phrases like this (and "the card sips 300W of power" really show how the authors there don't exactly get English.

Not intended as a slam, but it's a bit jarring to be going along and suddenly read something wild like that.

Back on topic, it's too bad nVidia didn't come out with a chip suitable for an actual 4050. But then again, they'd probably charge $350 for it.
It’s supposed to be a sub $200 offering, possibly powered completely off the PCIE slot depending on who you read the rumours from.
It’s likely meant to keep the Arc 580 at bay which is clocking in at $199 and with the driver updates is remarkably capable for 1080p 30-60fps.
 
