[WCCF] [IgorsLab] Alleged performance benchmarks for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi" graphics card have been leaked out.

Alleged performance benchmarks for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi" graphics card have been leaked out. The numbers come from an AMD AIB partner who has mentioned to us that the performance metrics are based on an early engineering board and that they can further improve by the time the card launches. (IgorsLAB)
1603487626950.png



KittyYYuko (Formerly KittyCorgi) has also posted his own benchmarks for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (80 CU Big Navi) graphics card which have been compiled by Twitter fellow, Harukzae5719 in the chart above. Note that the performance metrics posted by Harukzae are based on the graphics score alone. (WCCFTech)
1603487679944.png


source 1
source 2

What do you think?, if this is true, Navi 21 XTX could finally bring a battle in the high end market.
 
Sounds spicy.
Though honestly midranged performance is more important market wise. If their 3070 competitor wins they will thrash nvidia this round.
 
10 bucks says NVidia's shortages of the current 30x0 gen is cause they know they already need Super variants to head exactly this off... and have been trying to pivot this entire time.

:LOL:
 
Hopefully legit. Seems to fit with what people in the known have been smirking about for awhile now. If its a bit faster in raster.... and around equal to 2000 class ray tracing performance. AMD will have a massive winner.

Keep in mind even if 3000 class cards are better at RT... which is very likely. That gap will probably close over the life of the card, as that same RT hardware is in both consoles. Games coming out next year for all 3 platforms are going to be heavily tuned for AMD hardware.

Only a few days from confirmation.
 
Unfortunately this game has been played and doesnt matter. AMD has to beat the label as the value choice in order to beat Nvidia. Even if these numbers are real they will sell less by the end of the generation and people that never had plans on buying one will complain about the price of them. I have 2 of these I want to get but I will probably be in the minority of seeing these as good cards without attaching price to them. Do this for a couple gens and they have a shot.
 
Mylex said:
Unfortunately this game has been played and doesnt matter. AMD has to beat the label as the value choice in order to beat Nvidia. Even if these numbers are real they will sell less by the end of the generation and people that never had plans on buying one will complain about the price of them. I have 2 of these I want to get but I will probably be in the minority of seeing these as good cards without attaching price to them. Do this for a couple gens and they have a shot.
I agree. They have to stay there to become relevent in that market. IIRC last time they were there was during the HD 7000 series vs 600 series.
 
better then expected...early rumors had Big Navi slighly better then a 2080 Ti...these new leaks say it's going to perform better then a 3080?...and at a cheaper price?...looks like the Nvidia killer nickname was right
 
