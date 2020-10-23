[WCCF] [IgorsLab] Alleged performance benchmarks for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi" graphics card have been leaked out.

luisxd
Alleged performance benchmarks for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi" graphics card have been leaked out. The numbers come from an AMD AIB partner who has mentioned to us that the performance metrics are based on an early engineering board and that they can further improve by the time the card launches. (IgorsLAB)
KittyYYuko (Formerly KittyCorgi) has also posted his own benchmarks for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (80 CU Big Navi) graphics card which have been compiled by Twitter fellow, Harukzae5719 in the chart above. Note that the performance metrics posted by Harukzae are based on the graphics score alone. (WCCFTech)
What do you think?, if this is true, Navi 21 XTX could finally bring a battle in the high end market.