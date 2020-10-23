[WCCF] [IgorsLab] Alleged performance benchmarks for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT "Big Navi" graphics card have been leaked out.

Unfortunately this game has been played and doesnt matter. AMD has to beat the label as the value choice in order to beat Nvidia. Even if these numbers are real they will sell less by the end of the generation and people that never had plans on buying one will complain about the price of them. I have 2 of these I want to get but I will probably be in the minority of seeing these as good cards without attaching price to them. Do this for a couple gens and they have a shot.