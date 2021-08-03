Wayward Realms (open world fantasy RPG)

Back in 2019 veteran developers Julian LeFay and Ted Peterson, leads on The Elder Scrolls Arena and Daggerfall, founded a new studio, OnceLost Games...at the time they said they were working on a new RPG, though they didn't give out many details and haven't said much since...today that silence was broken...OnceLost Games has announced The Wayward Realms, a singleplayer open world fantasy RPG"The Wayward Realms is set on a group of over 100 realistically scaled islands, known collectively as the Archipelago, where scores of factions vie for influence and power," reads the announcement. "Kingdoms strive to maintain their dominance, upstarts seek to earn a place at the top, and dynasties set generational plots into motion. Should the player earn a position of prominence, they may change the course of history"The game world of The Wayward Realms is "Way bigger than most other games you can think of," according to the game's page on Steam. "Big cities with hundreds or thousands of NPCs, deep, dark, dangerous forests, gigantic mountain ranges, sprawling swamps and marshlands, vast oceans, and more, brought to life through dynamic, procedural generation"...