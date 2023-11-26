Ways to dispose of a couple of Grandstream VOIP Phones

Col_Temp

Col_Temp

Weaksauce
Joined
Jun 1, 2020
Messages
105
Greetings Forum members. I was fairly active a while ago and got some great info.
Well now that I am finally winding my business down it's time to get rid of a bunch of stuff left over from past projects and partnerships.

I have several things to pass on hoping they can find a home where someone can use them or put them to use instead of taking up space.

I can't just totally give these away as they are technically inventory for the business but I can pass them on for basically a few bucks plus shipping costs.
Would I be better off posting to eBay and linking you all to that or just post them here? I seem to remember the FSFT forum had a minimum post count. I worked over the course of a few months a few years ago to be an active member. Don't see the forum anymore. Did the rules change again?

Thanks for any info.

BTW as to what I have 2 Grandstrem 2020 VOIP phones. With power cords, working handsets, risers, and cords. These were working pulls from a partnership I had a decade ago. We ended up dissolving that and these were the leftovers. Had plans to do something with them that never panned out.
 
