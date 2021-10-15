Waymo Cars Queue to Navigate a Dead End on a San Francisco Street

toast0 said: Don't work for any of the big internet companies then; they tend to have enough parking if you don't want to get into work early. And don't work at the FB Seattle building, which is downtown enough to charge for parking (although they were openning a Bellevue location when I was leaving, I don't know if they still have a Seattle office, or if Bellevue has decent parking). Probably don't work downtown anywhere. Click to expand...

Well, this might be industry specific, but I have always worked in Medical Device R&D and Manufacturing.We tend to roll our eyes at the big fancy downtown finance, pharma, biotech and tech types who love to needlessly blow money on fancy downtown campuses. We tend to locate where price per square foot is cheap, because paying lots for a building does not result in return on investment. It helps a little bit if you want to recruit young talent, but young talent is usually mostly useless. it's better to pick them up once they get older and have someone else beat some sense into their work habits and teach them valuable skills on their dime instead of on oursIt would be one thing if they stayed around, but that's not how people work anymore. Most are in and out in 2 years or less. You'd be crazy to try to train someone on the job, putting all that money in, and once they gain the experience they are gone....and I wouldn't have it any other way. When I was in my 20's I used to think I would like working in a downtown location (though I never got around to actually doing it). Now I wouldn't even consider it. I like living near a major city for the amenities that provides, but I try to avoid ever going downtown for any reason.I live in metro Boston, but I can't even tell you the last time I was in Boston proper. Its been many years. Closest I've gotten was nearby Cambridge, and that was bad enough.I live in one suburb, and I drive to another suburb for work (or I did, I've been working 100% from home since March 2020.)The less I have to deal with (or see, or smell) other people the better. And there are fewer other people out hereI will say this though. I do miss the food. Even here just 10-15 miles outside the city the food is just not the same. We have ethnically diverse restaurants of many sorts, but they just don't taste the same. And even when you order something "extra spicy" it kind of comes out bland. That's suburb life I guess.