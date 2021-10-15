Waymo Cars Queue to Navigate a Dead End on a San Francisco Street

cageymaru
The one quiet neighborhood in San Francisco is abuzz with the hum of Waymo self-driving vehicles. Every 5 minutes, these autonomous vehicles are queueing in line to perform a turnaround at the end of a dead end street and the residents of the neighborhood, many of which still work from home, are confused as to why this is happening. The vehicles have human drivers that can takeover control of the vehicle if the self-driving mode fails, but they say the vehicles are following their programming. Is this our automated driving future? Waiting at a dead end in a queue?
In an emailed statement, a Waymo spokesperson said, “We continually adjust to dynamic San Francisco road rules. In this case, cars traveling North of California on 15th Ave have to take a u-turn due to the presence of Slow Streets signage on Lake. So, the Waymo Driver was obeying the same road rules that any car is required to follow.”
