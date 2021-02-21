WATT 5600x rides the lightning

SonDa5
Supreme [H]ardness
5600x + 2x 290X MSI Lightnings.
To be water cooled and overclocked. Main use 1080p gaming rig + music and video hobby production... built with my 10 year old son. His first gaming rig he helped design and build. He named it WATT. I like the name.
