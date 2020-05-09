Watson's Creator Wants to Teach AI a New Trick: Common Sense

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 4,901
Hookin it up or what? Anyone?
"CLARA isn’t the only common-sense AI in town. Yejin Choi, a professor at the University of Washington and a researcher at the Allen Institute for AI, recently led the development of another method for combining deep learning and symbolic logic, known as COMET. This program gets confused less frequently than pure deep-learning language models when conversing or answering questions, but it still gets tripped up sometimes.
Choi says she’d like to see the inner workings of CLARA before passing judgment. “At a high level it makes sense,” she says when given a rough description. “I think they can make some toy examples, but I find it hard to believe one can really make it work for general-purpose common sense.”
Davis at NYU isn’t sure that common-sense AI is ready for its Watson moment. He suspects that fundamental breakthroughs may be needed for machines to learn common sense as effortlessly as humans. For example, he says, it’s unclear how machines could grasp uncertain meanings. “There seems to be something serious we’re missing,” Davis says. “There are aspects of it that we haven’t gotten anywhere near.”"
https://www.wired.com/story/watsons-creator-teach-ai-new-trick-common-sense/
"CLARA isn’t the only common-sense AI in town. Yejin Choi, a professor at the University of Washington and a researcher at the Allen Institute for AI, recently led the development of another method for combining deep learning and symbolic logic, known as COMET. This program gets confused less frequently than pure deep-learning language models when conversing or answering questions, but it still gets tripped up sometimes.
Choi says she’d like to see the inner workings of CLARA before passing judgment. “At a high level it makes sense,” she says when given a rough description. “I think they can make some toy examples, but I find it hard to believe one can really make it work for general-purpose common sense.”
Davis at NYU isn’t sure that common-sense AI is ready for its Watson moment. He suspects that fundamental breakthroughs may be needed for machines to learn common sense as effortlessly as humans. For example, he says, it’s unclear how machines could grasp uncertain meanings. “There seems to be something serious we’re missing,” Davis says. “There are aspects of it that we haven’t gotten anywhere near.”"
https://www.wired.com/story/watsons-creator-teach-ai-new-trick-common-sense/