Waterfox browser sold to ad company...

It seems that the relatively popular mozilla based alternative browser Waterfox has been bought out by an advertisment company on the hush hush.
There has been no official announcement made by either party yet, but the deal is already completed.
Former director Alexandros Kontos mentioned in a reddit thread that he planned to publish a post on the Waterfox blog about the change in ownership.
Yeah, planned, it sure takes a long time to plan a blog post as the change apparently happened on December 13th.
Waterfox web browser sold to System1 - gHacks Tech News
It appears that the Waterfox web browser has been sold to System1 recently, the same company that bought the Startpage search engine some time ago.
www.ghacks.net
