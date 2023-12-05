Waterblocks for DDR5, AM$ LGA 1700 cpu, Polaris gpu.. LGA 1700 delidding kit, Koolance 3 QDC's

Below Ambient
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 5, 2001
- Messages
- 1,565
Bykski Dual Channel Memory Water Block, Byski 2xDDR5 heatspreaders, no thermaltape included, new is $52, $35 shipped
Aquacomputer Kyros Cuplex Acetal/Copper, top is modified for sub zero-cooling, has AM4 and LGA 1700 brackets, no LGA 1700 backplate. new is $68. LGA 1700 backplate and hardware is $33. $35 shipped
Swiftech Komodo RX480 reference full coverage GPU block, new was $45 on clearance, BNIB $35 shipped
Bykski CPU-XPR-C-I Waterblock Same Block is the $160 Bitspower at 1/3 the cost, this block is actually very good when I tested it. new is $50, $35 shipped
Rockitcool Intel 12/13/14th gen delidding kit, used once, still has enough desolder and polish to do one or more cpu's, comes with relidder, new is $65, $52 shipped
Koolance QD3's 4 male, 2 females not selling seperate, paid $82 $58 shipped
I ship via UPS or USPS ground, If you want better shipping itll be extra. I also ship internationally for extra, shipping is for within the 48
